Phase 1 of J-K polls wraps up peacefully

Updated on: 19 September,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Doda
Phase 1 of J-K polls wraps up peacefully

People wait in a queue to cast their votes in Doda. Pic/PTI

About 59 per cent of the electorate in Jammu and Kashmir turned out to vote on Wednesday, giving a thumbs up to the union territory’s first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 with round one going off without incident.


Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said this is the highest voter turnout in the past seven Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The figures might go up after the final reports are received from the remote pockets and postal ballots, he said.



Voting began at 7 am and proceeded steadily through the day. Men and women, the young and old, some too frail to walk and others patiently waiting their turn, queued up outside polling booths across Kashmir Valley and Jammu.


Cong’s 7 guarantees for Haryana polls

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress on Wednesday announced seven guarantees, including the promises of a legal guarantee for MSP and a caste survey, if voted to power. The guarantees were launched in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and AICC senior observers for the Haryana polls Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa.

jammu and kashmir Maharashtra Assembly Polls article 370 verdict national news

