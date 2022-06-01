Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Physically challenged woman gang-raped in Karnataka

Physically challenged woman gang-raped in Karnataka

Updated on: 01 June,2022 08:18 PM IST  |  Haveri
PTI |

The crime was committed in Hanagal Taluk in the district

Physically challenged woman gang-raped in Karnataka

Representative image


A physically challenged woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a village in the district on Tuesday, police said.

One of the accused was arrested while a hunt is on for the other, the police said.




The woman was reportedly gagged and then raped, they said. The crime was committed in Hanagal Taluk in the district.


