Physically challenged woman gang-raped in Karnataka

A physically challenged woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a village in the district on Tuesday, police said.

One of the accused was arrested while a hunt is on for the other, the police said.

The woman was reportedly gagged and then raped, they said. The crime was committed in Hanagal Taluk in the district.

