Piyush Goyal lauds development of railway stations between north Mumbai to Mathura

After meeting with the women delegation on Tuesday, Goyal said that they had a good experience by witnessing the development of the station while travelling.

Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met and interacted with a delegation of women from Mumbai at Vanijya Bhawan, in Delhi. After meeting with the women delegation on Tuesday, Goyal said that they had a good experience by witnessing the development of the station while travelling.

"A delegation of women workers (of the party) from north Mumbai went to Mathura for a visit to Guru Purnima. After that, they came to Delhi and they were surprised by the development done under the leadership of PM Modi. They travelled by train and witnessed the development of the stations. They had a good experience," he said.

Earlier, the Union Minister praised the Union Budget 2024-25 as a document that charts the course for making India a developed nation by 2047. In an interview with ANI, Goyal emphasised the budget's role in propelling India towards its "Amrit Kal," a period of accelerated growth and development, and described it as both "innovative and inclusive."

Goyal highlighted that the budget outlines a clear roadmap for the country's advancement, focusing on nine key priorities that are central to achieving rapid economic progress. "I think this is a budget for new India. It is taking India in the Amrit Kal rapidly, progressing towards a developed nation by 2047. It is not only impactful, it is both innovative and inclusive. If you ask me, this budget lays a clear roadmap, given the nine priorities on which the finance minister has focused, to set the country on a fast trajectory to help our youth through skill development and employment initiatives. Ensure that this becomes the third-largest economy in the world."

He added, "Make us more competitive both within the country and across the world, thereby promoting manufacturing, promoting the services sector, and promoting tourism. The thrust on infrastructure, with its multiplier impact, will hugely create jobs and business opportunities, and a balanced budget will set the tone for Modi 3.0."

Goyal emphasised that the budget would be "transformational in its impact" across various sectors. He noted that the strategic focus on industries, both internal and international trade--including the export of goods and services--will foster a more dynamic and competitive economic environment.

Goyal said, "This budget is going to be transformational in its impact on the industries, internal trade, and international trade, both the export of goods and services. Today we are the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. More and more youngsters want to craft their destiny and therefore, the abolition of the angel tax is an absolutely wonderful move."

He added, "It will give a further impetus to the startup ecosystem and I have no doubt in my mind as the youth of India are exploring the world with new ideas and new initiatives. This tax, which at times was deterrent to getting investments into the startup ecosystems, will help these youngesters experiment with their ideas, taking their ideas to the world."

