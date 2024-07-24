Breaking News
Dharavi rehabilitation: Kurla land survey on July 26
Mumbai: Six girls leave college that banned burqa
Mumbai: Vile Parle flyover deteriorates in 4 months
Mumbai rains: Finally, rain over city’s lakes!
Mumbai: BMC and Railways clash over hoarding regulations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Union Budget 2024 Farm sector hails Rakesh Tikait calls it empty handed

Union Budget 2024: Farm sector hails, Rakesh Tikait calls it ‘empty-handed’

Updated on: 24 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Farm industry experts hailed the Budget as “forward looking,” citing its push for agri-research and self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds

Union Budget 2024: Farm sector hails, Rakesh Tikait calls it ‘empty-handed’

Farm leader Tikait in Mumbai. File pic

Listen to this article
Union Budget 2024: Farm sector hails, Rakesh Tikait calls it ‘empty-handed’
x
00:00

The Union Budget 2024 has drawn mixed reactions from the agriculture sector, with industry experts praising its focus on research and self-sufficiency, while some farmer leaders expressed disappointment. Farm industry experts hailed the Budget as “forward looking,” citing its push for agri-research and self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds.


Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait from Bharat Kisan Union said budget left farmers empty handed. “We trust this important mission would be adequately funded to ensure game changing results in reducing import dependence in coming years,” said SEA President Ajay Jhunjhunwala. Tikait expressed concern “over providing funds for the private sector in agri-research in the name of climate change, letting foreign lobby groups and big corporations push their agenda.”



Good Food Institute India’s Acting Managing Director Sneha Singh said, “We applaud special focus on achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds to reduce the dependence on imports and create more pathways for value-added products such as plant proteins.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Union Budget national news new delhi india India news Budget 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK