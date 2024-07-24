Union Budget 2024: Farm sector hails, Rakesh Tikait calls it ‘empty-handed’

Farm industry experts hailed the Budget as “forward looking,” citing its push for agri-research and self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds

The Union Budget 2024 has drawn mixed reactions from the agriculture sector, with industry experts praising its focus on research and self-sufficiency, while some farmer leaders expressed disappointment. Farm industry experts hailed the Budget as “forward looking,” citing its push for agri-research and self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait from Bharat Kisan Union said budget left farmers empty handed. “We trust this important mission would be adequately funded to ensure game changing results in reducing import dependence in coming years,” said SEA President Ajay Jhunjhunwala. Tikait expressed concern “over providing funds for the private sector in agri-research in the name of climate change, letting foreign lobby groups and big corporations push their agenda.”

Good Food Institute India’s Acting Managing Director Sneha Singh said, “We applaud special focus on achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds to reduce the dependence on imports and create more pathways for value-added products such as plant proteins.”

