Union Budget 2024 | Kerala left out: No budget boost for state’s development or tourism

Annie Raja during her Lok Sabha election campaign. Pics/Atul Kamble

The first budget following the general elections has left many in Kerala disappointed, as it failed to mention the state or allocate funds for infrastructure or tourism development. This is particularly shocking given that Kerala provided the BJP with a foothold in the state by voting for the party in select constituencies.

The state had never before supported the central ruling party but did so for the first time in the Christian-majority Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, where actor Suresh Gopi secured a stunning victory, marking the BJP’s debut in the Lok Sabha from Kerala.

During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that “Kerala is close to my heart.” However, despite this supposed closeness and the BJP’s new foothold in Kerala, the annual budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not address the state’s needs.



MG Radhakrishnan, Ex journalist

Annie Raja of the CPI, who contested from Wayanad, criticised the budget for neglecting Kerala. She remarked, “The BJP is focused on preserving its central government and has therefore allocated special packages to Andhra Pradesh (Rs 15,000 crore) and Bihar (Rs 26,000 crore).”

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by N Chandrababu Naidu and the Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar, both allies of the NDA, have received significant rewards in the form of multiple infrastructure projects.

Experts in Kerala argue that the BJP has once again demonstrated its indifference to the state’s welfare, with promises proving hollow. Political analysts warn that this neglect could hurt the BJP in the upcoming panchayat elections and the 2026 state elections.

Trying to save govt

“The special packages for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in this budget clearly indicate that the BJP is more interested in pleasing its allies in those states,” said Annie Raja. “The absence of any mention or financial allocation for Kerala underscores that the BJP’s promises of ‘sab ka saath sab ka vikas’ are mere political gimmicks, not aimed at real progress,” she added.

Tribal welfare in Wayanad

Raja also noted that while substantial funds were allocated to Bihar for tribal welfare, Kerala’s Wayanad, a similarly backward area, received no such support. “The central leadership of the BJP should use public funds to benefit all states equally, rather than favouring its allies,” she added.

Flood mitigation

Regarding infrastructure, the budget announced assistance for flood management and related projects in Assam, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. “Kerala, which has also faced severe weather-related challenges, received no financial assistance,” said Raja.

Vote for development

MG Radhakrishnan, a political analyst from Thiruvananthapuram, commented, “The budget did not allocate any funds for Kerala. Last week, Suresh Gopi, the newly elected MP from Kerala, had confidently announced that Kerala would receive the much-awaited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). This shows that despite a BJP MP from Kerala, the state continues to be neglected.”

Fin min had been to Delhi

Kerala State Finance Minister K N Balagopal visited Delhi and submitted a detailed memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before the budget. He had requested fund allocations, according to Radhakrishnan.

Long way to go

“BJP still has a long way to go to establish credibility as an alternative to the LDF or UDF,” Radhakrishnan added. “For the first time, Christians in Thrissur, who typically vote for Congress, supported BJP, hoping for developments like metro connectivity and job opportunities. The lack of any budgetary provisions for Kerala will make it difficult for the BJP to regain Keralites trust.”

Radhakrishnan concluded that the BJP must remember the upcoming Kerala panchayat elections in 2025 and the state elections in 2026. Failure to deliver on promises could spell disaster for the BJP, which has only recently made inroads into the state.

What ails Kerala

Kerala’s economy, heavily reliant on international prices and plantation sectors, faces challenges. The state needs innovative solutions for its economic and social issues. High tax rates and struggling public sector

undertakings add to the complexity of Kerala’s situation.

Other side

A senior BJP official downplayed the situation, stating, “Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ includes rewarding allies like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar for their support. Bihar, being one of the most backward states, received funds to uplift its areas. This does not mean Kerala will be neglected, and the panchayat and state elections may still bring future allocations. Critics should not use this budget as a weapon against BJP’s local leaders.”

