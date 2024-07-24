Union Budget 2024: Opposition slams govt for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh allotment

Leaders ask what has Maharashtra done to be ignored in such a manner

Arvind Sawant, Sena (UBT) (left) MP Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party MLA; (right) Dr Amol Kolhe, NCP (SP) MP

The Opposition, including state MPs, alleged the Union Budget was an attempt to ‘save the government’ and discriminatory towards Maharashtra. The budgetary allotments and decisions pertaining to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh were questioned by the Opposition, because NDA’s ruling partners from these two states, the JD(U) and TDP respectively, have stabilised the Modi government. Both states had demanded special treatment in the budget. State Opposition leaders said the finance minister had ignored Maharashtra, the highest tax-paying state in the country, where NDA allies also have a good number of MPs.

Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, “While Bihar and Andhra have got so much in the budget for supporting the government, Maharashtra has got nothing despite Eknath Shinde supporting the BJP government.” NCP (SP) MP, Dr Amol Kolhe, echoed Wadettiwar’s views. “This is a poor attempt to save the government. What has Maharashtra done to get such an injustice,” he asked.



Vijay Wadettiwar, LoP in Maharashtra Assembly

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant called it the BJP's move to save those who had saved it. State Congress president Nana Patole said the budget had wiped out the hopes of the poor. “Giving special treatment to Bihar and AP is utterly neglectful of Maharashtra’s taxpayers. It shows that the Modi government’s hatred for Maharashtra remains, and Shinde-Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar have no importance whatsoever in the Centre," he said.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh the budget had once again neglected the needs of the common man. “It aims at ensuring stability by catering to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, the two props of the Modi government. The Modi government has tried to politicise temples once again through this budget. The budget emphasises temple tourism, particularly Hindu temples in Bihar and Odisha, while completely excluding Maharashtra, which despite its rich heritage of ancient and renowned temples, has been neglected due to the BJP's bias towards the state. It also does not include any place of worship belonging to minority communities, including Muslims,” he said in a statement.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said Maharashtra was not even mentioned in Tuesday's BJP-driven Central government budget. "Why this attitude towards Maharashtra? Do you still hold that old grudge against Maharashtra? There is no problem in giving AP and Bihar their share, but why deny the highest tax-payer like our state? The triple-engine government has failed in getting a special package and its rightful share. This government doesn't have the guts," he alleged.