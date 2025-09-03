Breaking News
Maharashtra accepts Maratha quota demands; court, OBC challenge ahead
BMC reveals behind-the-scenes planning for smooth Maratha protest management
Jarange Patil apologises to Mumbaikars, declares victory for Marathas
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India set to lock horns against Korea
US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka defeats Coco Gauff; advances to quarter-final
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Piyush Goyal says India hopeful of concluding trade pact with US by Nov or so

Piyush Goyal says, India hopeful of concluding trade pact with US by ‘Nov or so’

Updated on: 03 September,2025 11:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India hopes to conclude a bilateral trade agreement with the US by fall or November 2025. Five negotiation rounds have been held, with geopolitical issues slightly delaying talks. The pact aims to more than double bilateral trade to 500 billion dollar by 2030.

Piyush Goyal says, India hopeful of concluding trade pact with US by ‘Nov or so’

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. FILE PIC

Listen to this article
Piyush Goyal says, India hopeful of concluding trade pact with US by ‘Nov or so’
x
00:00

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday expressed hope that India will conclude the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US by the fall or November this year. He said that “a little bit” of geopolitical issues overtook the trade matters in the negotiations for the pact between the two countries.

“I do hope that things will get back on track soon and we will conclude a bilateral trade agreement by the fall, November or so, as was discussed by our two leaders in February,” Goyal said at the Annual Global Investor Conference 2025 in Mumbai on Tuesday. In his virtual address, he said there is an excitement across the world to expand trading and business relations with India.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday expressed hope that India will conclude the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US by the fall or November this year. He said that “a little bit” of geopolitical issues overtook the trade matters in the negotiations for the pact between the two countries.

“I do hope that things will get back on track soon and we will conclude a bilateral trade agreement by the fall, November or so, as was discussed by our two leaders in February,” Goyal said at the Annual Global Investor Conference 2025 in Mumbai on Tuesday. In his virtual address, he said there is an excitement across the world to expand trading and business relations with India.



“We have had a little bit of geopolitical issues overtaking trade issues in our negotiations with the United States of America,” he added. India has already inked free trade agreements with Australia, the UAE, Mauritius, the UK and the four European nations bloc EFTA, he said. “With the US, we are in dialogue with them on a BTA,” the minister said earlier in the day at an industry chamber event on sustainability.


India and the US have been negotiating the pact since March. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed. A US team was scheduled to visit India from August 25 to hold the next round of talks. However, the US team deferred the visit following the imposition of a 50 per cent duty on Indian goods from August 27.
So far, no new dates have been finalised for the sixth round of negotiations.

India and the US have planned to conclude the first phase of BTA by the fall this year with an aim to more than double bilateral trade in goods and services to $500 billion by 2030 from the current $191 billion. Amid tensions between India and the US, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that at the end of the day, the two great countries will get this solved. Delhi’s values are much closer to ours and to China’s than to Russia’s.

“I think at the end of the day, two great countries (India and the US) will get this solved. But the Indians have not been great actors in terms of buying Russian oil and then reselling it, financing the Russian war effort in Ukraine,” he claimed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

piyush goyal india India news national news new delhi european union

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK