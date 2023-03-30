‘Plea against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a day or two’

The party’s top legal advisers are working on the review petition, which will be filed before the Surat sessions court in a day or two, they added

Rahul Gandhi

A petition challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and sentencing by a trial court in Surat in a defamation case is ready and is likely to be filed very soon, sources said on Wednesday.

The party’s top legal advisers are working on the review petition, which will be filed before the Surat sessions court in a day or two, they added.

Also read: Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar convinces Rahul Gandhi to avoid referring to Veer Savarkar

Gandhi was convicted and was given a two-year sentence in the 2019 defamation case over his remarks on Modi surname, following which he was disqualified as MP of Lok Sabha.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever