‘Plea against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a day or two’

Updated on: 30 March,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The party’s top legal advisers are working on the review petition, which will be filed before the Surat sessions court in a day or two, they added

Rahul Gandhi


A petition challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and sentencing by a trial court in Surat in a defamation case is ready and is likely to be filed very soon, sources said on Wednesday.


The party’s top legal advisers are working on the review petition, which will be filed before the Surat sessions court in a day or two, they added.



Also read: Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar convinces Rahul Gandhi to avoid referring to Veer Savarkar


Gandhi was convicted and was given a two-year sentence in the 2019 defamation case over his remarks on Modi surname, following which he was disqualified as MP of Lok Sabha.

