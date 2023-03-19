Plea against upcoming movie 'Adipurush' dismissed as withdrawn

Additional Senior Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar heard the arguments on behalf of the plaintiff, advocate Raj Gaurav, on the maintainability of the civil suit seeking an injunction at the pre-summons stage

A Delhi court has "dismissed as withdrawn" a plea seeking an injunction against the upcoming movie "Adipurush".

"The matter is listed for remaining arguments on behalf of the plaintiff.... However, at this stage, the plaintiff has submitted that he may be allowed to withdraw the case as the release of the movie has been postponed and it has come to his knowledge that the filmmakers are planning to make certain alterations and changes in the movie," the judge said in an order passed on Saturday.

"In view of the statement, the present suit is dismissed as withdrawn, the judge added.

The petitioner claimed that the film, starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, hurts the sentiments of Hindus by unwarranted and inaccurate depiction of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in its promotional video, and sought an ad interim stay on the movie in its present form along with a permanent injunction.

