Maharashtra: Lawyer alleges fraud while booking service at Yoga facility in Haridwar

Updated on: 19 March,2023 05:48 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
PTI |

Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal intimidation and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act

Representational Pic. iStock


A 32-year-old woman lawyer from Navi Mumbai who was looking to avail medical treatment at a Yoga facility in Haridwar lost Rs 32,300 while trying to book a service, police said on Sunday.


Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal intimidation and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.



A police official said the woman wanted to avail of medical treatment in Haridwar and came across a contact number while searching online.


Also Read: Maharashtra minister warns of action for non-utilisation of funds by departments

"She made a payment of Rs 10,000 and later transferred Rs 22,300 after she received a call saying her booking was not confirmed," he said.

When she received another call seeking payment of Rs 45,800 towards insurance, she realised something was fishy and sought a refund, he said.

"As she failed to get any reply for the refund request, she lodged a complaint with the police," the official said, adding that the investigation is underway.

