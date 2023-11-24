Breaking News
Plea seeking review of SC’s same-sex marriage ruling mentioned before court

Updated on: 24 November,2023 06:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A bench led by CJI Chandrachud took note ofsubmissions of advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, that the review plea needed to be heard in open court to redress the grievances of those seeking validation of same-sex marriages.

A petition seeking review of the October 17 verdict refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriages by queer couples was on Thursday mentioned before the Supreme Court for an open court hearing.


A bench led by CJI Chandrachud took note of submissions of advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, that the review plea needed to be heard in open court to redress the grievances of those seeking validation of same-sex marriages.


