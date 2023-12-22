Breaking News
PM degree: Guj HC adjourns hearing on Arvind's appeal

PM degree: Guj HC adjourns hearing on Arvind’s appeal

Updated on: 22 December,2023 06:49 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Agencies

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the respondents, expressed displeasure at such a request coming at the last minute, but agreed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal against a single bench order setting aside the Central Information Commission’s directive to the Gujarat University to provide information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational degree. 


A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha P Mayee adjourned till January 11 the matter after Kejriwal submitted that senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is set to represent him in the case, was not able to connect online due to a network issue.


Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the respondents, expressed displeasure at such a request coming at the last minute, but agreed. Singhvi, who appears in this matter, was facing some network issue. He requested for the matter to be adjourned till the first week of January, lawyer Aum Kotwal, who represented Kejriwal on Thursday, told the court.


gujarat arvind kejriwal narendra modi PM Modi national news ahmedabad india India news

