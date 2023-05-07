PM embarks on 8-km roadshow in Bengaluru

The roadshow from Kempegowda statue at New Thippasandra Road to Trinity circle is expected to be covered in about one-and-half hours, according to party sources

PM Narendra Modi (Pic/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his eight km roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday morning, campaigning for the BJP, ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

The roadshow from Kempegowda statue at New Thippasandra Road to Trinity circle is expected to be covered in about one-and-half hours, according to party sources.

The roadshow that began with Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Kempegowda (founder of Bengaluru) will be passing through parts of central Bengaluru, touching five Assembly segments, they said.

The Prime Minister was accompanied in the specially-designed vehicle by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan.

Massive arrangements have been made along the stretch, like erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly, as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather along the roadside, official sources said.

The entire distance is covered with saffron hues as BJP flags are put up on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too wearing saffron shawls and caps.

Cultural teams are also stationed along the stretch where Modi takes part in the road show.

Keeping in view the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which will be held today, in mind, the BJP on Friday modified Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, by scheduling a shorter one for today and the extensive event on Saturday.

Modi held a 26 km roadshow in the city on Saturday, passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments.

The roadshow, earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone, was split into two parts ¿ on Saturday and Sunday to avoid inconvenience to the general public, in case the rally is held for a full day.

