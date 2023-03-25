PM inaugurates free-of-cost medical college and hospital in Karnataka

The SMSIMSR hospital has been established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, an official release said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 'Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research' (SMSIMSR) & 'Sri Sathya Sai Rajeswari Memorial Block', a totally-free-of-cost medical college and hospital, at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapura district.

The SMSIMSR hospital has been established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, an official release said.

Situated in a rural area and established with a vision of de-commercialising medical education and healthcare, SMSIMSR would provide medical education and quality medical care -- completely free of cost to all, it said.

The institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023, the release said.

