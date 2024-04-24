PM Modi accuses Congress of religious reservation plot

PM Modi attacks Congress, alleging a scheme to extend religious-based reservation and redistribute wealth

PM Modi being felicitated by BJP leaders during in Tonk district, Rajasthan. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress tried to extend reservation on the basis of religion and give it to Muslims, and once again accused the party of hatching a “deep conspiracy” to snatch people’s wealth and distribute it among “select” people. Launching a blistering attack on the Congress, Modi also charged that it is difficult to follow one’s faith under the Congress and that even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under that party’s rule. His remarks come on a day when the country is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti.

Addressing an election rally in Tonk, the prime minister said as soon as the Congress formed the government at the Centre in 2004, one of its first tasks was to reduce the SC/ST reservation in Andhra Pradesh and give it to Muslims. “Modi is giving you a guarantee with an open heart that reservation for Dalits and backward tribals will neither end nor will it be allowed to be divided in the name of religion,” he said.

PM does not do politics on religion basis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi has never done politics on the basis of religion or by dividing the society and stressed that his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh had in 2006 talked about extending reservation for the Muslims. Singh made the remarks at an election rally.

PM Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims and cited Dr Singh’s remark that minority community had the first claim on country’s resources.

Cong to implement ‘Sharia law’

Yogi Adityanath made serious allegations against the Congress and said the grand old party has in its election manifesto expressed its intention to implement the ‘Sharia law’ in the country and redistribute people’s property.

EC not acting on complaints against PM

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the party is exploring legal remedies as the EC is not acting on complaint against Modi for his ‘redistribution of wealth’ remarks. Shrinate said institutions like the EC need to have complete faith of people and they should work to restore that trust if it is shaken.

