Modi again warns of Congress plot EC mum
Modi again warns of Congress plot; EC mum

Updated on: 23 April,2024 02:08 AM IST  |  Aligarh
PM accuses Opposition of wealth redistribution scheme, poll body silent on controversial claims

PM Modi during a public meeting in Aligarh on Monday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of planning to redistribute people’s property if it is voted to power.


Echoing the remarks made a day earlier in Rajasthan, Modi said at a poll rally here that the Congress planned to conduct a survey people’s possessions and redistribute them. He said the people of Aligarh had put a ‘lock’ on dynastic politics, corruption and ‘appeasement’ practised by the two ‘shahezade’, or princes. He was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who are fighting the Lok Sabha elections as allies.


Modi accused the Congress of following a policy of appeasement, and yet doing nothing to uplift the social and economic condition of Muslims. He cited the enactment of a law against instant triple talaq during the term of his government as a move that helped Muslim women. He also mentioned the increase in the Haj quota for Indian pilgrims. 


The Election Commission declined to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll speech in Rajasthan. “We decline comment,” a poll panel spokesperson said.

PM has called a spade a spade: BJP 

PM Narendra Modi has called a spade a spade and has echoed people’s sentiments, the BJP asserted after the Opposition termed his remarks at a poll rally in Rajasthan as communally divisive. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters that Opposition is in pain as Modi has showed them the mirror.

Congress launches campaign 

Launching a strong campaign over the Prime Minister’s alleged communal remarks against its manifesto, the Congress said on Monday that the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “educate him” about its poll promise document. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

