Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded for the first time to allegations of an Indian assassination plot in the United States, emphasizing his commitment to investigating any evidence while downplaying potential diplomatic ramifications

File Photo/AFP

Listen to this article PM Modi addresses allegations of Indian assassination plot in the US, affirms commitment to rule of law x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded for the first time to allegations of an Indian assassination plot in the United States, emphasizing his commitment to investigating any evidence while downplaying potential diplomatic ramifications.

In an exclusive interview with the Financial Times, Modi addressed the recent US indictment claiming that an Indian official directed the attempted murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for the Sikh separatist group Sikhs for Justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi asserted that India takes any information seriously and is committed to the rule of law, stating, "If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it. If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it." Pannun, an American and Canadian citizen, was the purported target of the attempted assassination. India designated him as a terrorist in 2020, a claim he vehemently denies.

Expressing deep concern about the activities of certain extremist groups based overseas, Modi accused them of using the guise of freedom of expression to engage in intimidation and incite violence. He underscored India's commitment to addressing such concerns, emphasizing the importance of security and counter-terrorism cooperation in the US-India partnership.

Despite the complications arising from the alleged plot, Modi highlighted the strength of the US-India relationship, citing strong bipartisan support for its strengthening as an indicator of a mature and stable partnership. He firmly rejected the idea of linking a few incidents to diplomatic relations, stressing the importance of focusing on the broader collaboration between the two nations.

Also read: Mimicry row: PM Modi calls Dhankhar, expresses pain over 'abject theatrics' of some MPs

The revelation of the US indictment in November followed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement in September, suggesting that agents of New Delhi may have been behind the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India dismissed the claim as "absurd" and responded by expelling 41 Canadian diplomats.

While these cases have raised concerns among India's western partners about its potential involvement in extrajudicial killings, they have done little to impact Modi's standing at home, where he faces a national election in 2024. Modi, known for his pragmatic foreign policy, has continued to build ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite western pressure, demonstrating a commitment to national interest.

In addressing India's foreign policy, Modi acknowledged the era of multilateralism, emphasizing the interconnected and interdependent nature of the world. He highlighted the necessity of recognizing that absolute agreement on all matters cannot be a prerequisite for collaboration in the global landscape.