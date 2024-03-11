Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi Amit Shah experts in psychological warfare Jairam Ramesh
<< Back to Elections 2024

"PM Modi, Amit Shah experts in psychological warfare": Jairam Ramesh

Updated on: 11 March,2024 04:35 PM IST  |  Suraj
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

He also questioning BJP's claim that the BJP-led NDA will win 400-plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Jairam Ramesh. File photo/PTI

Listen to this article
"PM Modi, Amit Shah experts in psychological warfare": Jairam Ramesh
x
00:00

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah 'experts at psychological warfare'. He also questioning BJP's claim that the BJP-led NDA will win 400-plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.


Speaking to ANI on Monday, the Jairam Ramesh said, "If they (BJP) are so confident on winning 370 seats on their own and on crossing 400 in alliance with its NDA partners why are they running after BJD, Pawan Kalyan, or TDP for tie-ups?" 


"BJP's pre-poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an erstwhile NDA partner, and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena ahead of the general elections was an "attempt to revive" the ruling alliance", he said.


Ramesh was speaking during the on-going Bharat Jody Nyay Yatra in Gujarat. "PM Modi and Amit Shah are experts at psychological warfare. Earlier, PM Modi said he was more than enough to take on INDIA block. But, now, they are running around, trying to woo BJD, Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu to their side. They are trying to revive the NDA," Ramesh said speaking with ANI.

On the probable Prime Minister face for the INDIA bloc, he said, "In our country, elections are not beauty contests. They are not just fights involving parties but also represent the battle of ideologies, symbols and flags." Congress leader also said BJP started using words like 'Modi ki Gaurantee' after the BJP's losses in Karnataka and Telangana assembly elections, ANI report added.

The political atmosphere is heated in the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The election commission is yet to release election dates, however the polls are expected to be conducted in April-May this year. 

Both BJP and Congress has released its first list of Lok Sabha candidates. TMC released list of all 42 candidates. The rest parties are yet to release their candidate names. The BJP is likely to release its second list this week, which could include candidates for major states like Maharashtra and Haryana.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress PM Modi amit shah BJP 2024 lok sabha elections India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK