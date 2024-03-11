He also questioning BJP's claim that the BJP-led NDA will win 400-plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Jairam Ramesh. File photo/PTI

Listen to this article "PM Modi, Amit Shah experts in psychological warfare": Jairam Ramesh x 00:00

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah 'experts at psychological warfare'. He also questioning BJP's claim that the BJP-led NDA will win 400-plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the Jairam Ramesh said, "If they (BJP) are so confident on winning 370 seats on their own and on crossing 400 in alliance with its NDA partners why are they running after BJD, Pawan Kalyan, or TDP for tie-ups?"

ADVERTISEMENT

"BJP's pre-poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an erstwhile NDA partner, and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena ahead of the general elections was an "attempt to revive" the ruling alliance", he said.

Ramesh was speaking during the on-going Bharat Jody Nyay Yatra in Gujarat. "PM Modi and Amit Shah are experts at psychological warfare. Earlier, PM Modi said he was more than enough to take on INDIA block. But, now, they are running around, trying to woo BJD, Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu to their side. They are trying to revive the NDA," Ramesh said speaking with ANI.

On the probable Prime Minister face for the INDIA bloc, he said, "In our country, elections are not beauty contests. They are not just fights involving parties but also represent the battle of ideologies, symbols and flags." Congress leader also said BJP started using words like 'Modi ki Gaurantee' after the BJP's losses in Karnataka and Telangana assembly elections, ANI report added.

The political atmosphere is heated in the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The election commission is yet to release election dates, however the polls are expected to be conducted in April-May this year.

Both BJP and Congress has released its first list of Lok Sabha candidates. TMC released list of all 42 candidates. The rest parties are yet to release their candidate names. The BJP is likely to release its second list this week, which could include candidates for major states like Maharashtra and Haryana.

(With ANI inputs)