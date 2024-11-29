While Shah is set to arrive early in the Odisha state capital, Modi will reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport at around 4.20 pm, as per the official programme

Representational Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are slated to visit Odisha for three days beginning Friday, during which they will attend the All India DGP/IGP Conference, which begins later that day in Bhubaneswar, PTI reported.

While Shah is set to arrive early in the Odisha state capital, Modi will reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport at around 4.20 pm, as per the official programme.

In light of the program's traffic arrangements, the state government ordered the closure of all schools in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation jurisdiction at 1 pm on Friday, according to an official release,

As per the schedule, PM Modi will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar around 4.20 pm. He is scheduled to attend a felicitation programme at the airport, reported by PTI.

Modi will then go to Raj Bhavan at 5 p.m. He is set to lead a party meeting at the BJP office from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. He will then return to Raj Bhavan, where he will spend the night.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister is slated to arrive at the state secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan at 8.30 a.m. for the first-ever all-India DGP/IGP conference in Odisha. He will be there till 8 p.m.

As per PTI, the next day, Modi will depart Raj Bhavan at 8 a.m. for the Lok Seva Bhavan to attend the conference, which will last till 4.30 p.m. before returning to New Delhi.

PM Modi is visiting the state for the third time since the Lok Sabha election.

He had travelled to the state on his birthday, September 17, to launch the Subhadra Yojana, a flagship women empowerment scheme in the state. He also visited Odisha on June 12 to attend Chief Minister Mohan Majhi's swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, DGPs from all states and union territories, as well as chiefs of other security agencies, have arrived in the Odisha state capital for the conference.

(With inputs from PTI)