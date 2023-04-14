Breaking News
PM Modi arrives in Assam, to dedicate Rs 14,300 crore projects in state

Updated on: 14 April,2023 12:25 PM IST  |  Guwahati
ANI |

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival

PM Modi arrives in Assam, to dedicate Rs 14,300 crore projects in state

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic


Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Friday where he will witness a colourful Bihu programme performed by more than 10,000 Bihu dancers.


Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival.



"This immortal song by Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Bard of Brahmaputra, echoes the sentiment of every Assamese people. I heartily welcome Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to Assam to celebrate Bihu," Assam CM Biswa said in a tweet.


During his visit, Prime Minister will reach Sarusajai Stadium, to preside over a public function, where he will witness a colourful Bihu programme performed by more than 10,000 Bihu dancers.

PM Modi will also inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth Rs 14,300 crore to the nation.

This includes the commissioning of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup, a bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi, and beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar.

PM Modi will also dedicate five railway projects to the nation.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.

Rongali Bihu is observed in the first week of the month of Bohag (mid-April) every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese New Year and is widely celebrated among the community.

The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, which signifies the distinct cycles of farming - Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, and Kongali Bihu in October.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

assam news india India news PM Modi narendra modi

