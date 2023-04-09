PM Modi inaugurates Chennai airport’s new terminal building

The NITB is uniquely designed to showcase the rich culture and heritage of the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the R1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling. The NITB is uniquely designed to showcase the rich culture and heritage of the state.

“The addition of this new integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA. The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features like Kolam, sarees, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings,” the government said.

Every design integrated into the building is well thought out. The columns are designed to create the visual effect of a palm tree and ceilings are adorned with motif lights reflecting Kolam patterns of South India, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said. “The wavy roofing of NITB replicates the pleated costume that fans out during dancer movements of the traditional dance form of Bharatanatyam,” it added.

