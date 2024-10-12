PM Modi calls for peace in conflict zones

The peace, security, and stability in the South China Sea are in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region, Modi stressed.

PM Modi attends the East Asia Summit in Lao. Pic/PTI

Noting that the most negatively affected countries due to ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world are those from the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the restoration of peace and stability in regions such as Eurasia and West Asia as soon as possible.

Addressing the 19th East Asia Summit, Modi said solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield. Amid increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region, the prime minister also said a free, open, inclusive, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific is crucial for the peace and progress of the entire region.

The peace, security, and stability in the South China Sea are in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region, Modi stressed.

India voices concern over West Asia violence

India said it was “concerned” at the “deteriorating” security situation in parts of West Asia, amid reports that UN peacekeepers have been caught in the intensified fighting in southern Lebanon. In a statement, the MEA also said New Delhi continues to monitor the situation closely. “We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” the MEA said.

