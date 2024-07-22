PM Modi calls for unity among political parties; tore into Oppn for 'silencing' him

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Ahead of the start of Parliament's Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people have given their verdict in the Lok Sabha polls and now all political parties must fight together for the country for the next five years.

Ahead of the Parliament's Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all political parties to work together for the country over the next five years, following the recent Lok Sabha election results.

Speaking to the media ahead of the session, Modi underlined that the next Union Budget would chart the course for the next five years and build the groundwork for attaining the objective of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, reported PTI.

"I want to tell all MPs, they may be of any party, that from January onwards we fought a pitched electoral battle, we conveyed to the people what we wanted to convey, some showed the way while others were misled, but that period is over now. The people have given their verdict. Now it is the responsibility of all elected representatives and that of all political parties that we have fought for our respective parties and now for the next five years, we have to fight for the country and strive for it," PM Modi said.

Modi slammed some parties' "negative politics," accusing them of exploiting Parliament's time to hide their mistakes. He also chastised opposing parties for seeking to "scuttle his voice" during the previous session, claiming that such tactics have no place in a democracy, stated the PTI report.

A teary-eyed PM Modi added, "I say with a lot of sadness that after 2014, some MPs were elected for 5 years, some for 10 years, but many MPs did not get a chance to talk about their constituency and share their views in Parliament because of the negative politics of some parties that misused Parliament to hide their political failures."

He further stated, "You would have seen that in the first session of this Lok Sabha. An undemocratic attempt was made to scuttle the voice of the government that had been ordered by 140 crore Indians to serve. For two-and-a-half hours, attempts were made to scuttle the voice of the prime minister and such a thing has no place in democratic traditions. They have no remorse over it."

"This is the Budget session. The guarantees that I have been giving, we are moving forward to implement those guarantees on the ground," he said.

"This Budget is an important Budget of the Amrit Kaal. The opportunity of five years that we have, this budget will decide the direction of that journey as well as lay the foundation for fulfilling the dream of Viksit Bharat in 2047," Modi said.

He called the Budget session a watershed moment in the country's democratic history, noting that his government has returned to power for the third time after 60 years, the PTI reported.