Speaking at the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, PM Modi emphasised the complementary strengths of both nations and the potential to jointly contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India)

India and Japan can drive global growth together, says PM Modi in Tokyo

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the growing importance of robust economic relations between India and Japan , calling the ties a crucial pillar of the bilateral partnership. Speaking at the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, PM Modi emphasised the complementary strengths of both nations and the potential to jointly contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), reported ANI.

In a post shared on his official handle on platform X, PM Modi wrote: "Addressed a business event in Tokyo. The presence of Prime Minister Ishiba made this even more special, also indicating the priority we accord to bilateral economic linkages."

He elaborated on India's long-standing and deep economic ties with Japan, and identified key sectors for future collaboration, reported ANI.

"Like we did in automobiles, recreate the same magic in batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, nuclear energy," he posted, highlighting specific areas for enhanced cooperation.

PM Modi also pointed to the synergy between Japan's technological prowess and India’s scale and skilled workforce, ANI reported.

"Tech-Talent synergy to power this century's technology revolution. Green energy focus for a better future. Next-gen infrastructure, where Japan's excellence and India's scale can do wonders. Skill development and people-to-people ties," he noted on X.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who also addressed the forum, expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Modi’s visit. He wrote: "At the Japan-India Economic Forum, I gave a greeting and welcomed the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Mr. Modi."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared details of the discussions and key takeaways from the forum, which was attended by business leaders and CEOs from both countries.

Jaiswal stated that PM Modi and his counterpart Ishiba addressed the forum. Modi highlighted the "significant potential of India-Japan collaboration in cutting-edge technologies, manufacturing, investments, and human resource exchanges."

"Japan's excellence and India's scale are a perfect combination for Make in India and Viksit Bharat," said PM Modi, as quoted by the MEA Spokesperson.

The PM also advocated deeper collaboration in the areas of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development, reiterating that India today is not just being watched, but is being counted on by the world.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Ishiba’s comments, Modi said: "Japan's excellence and India's scale can create a perfect partnership."

He also highlighted opportunities in clean energy: "Be it solar cells or green hydrogen, there are immense possibilities of partnership. An agreement has been signed between India and Japan on Joint Credit Mechanism. Taking advantage of this, cooperation can be done in building a clean and green future."

PM Modi further noted India’s strides in mobility and logistics infrastructure, stating that Japan and India together can scale new heights in development: "Over the last decade, India has made unprecedented progress in next generation mobility and logistics infrastructure. Japan's excellence and India's scale can create a perfect partnership."

Highlighting the talent and technology dynamics, PM Modi said: "Japan is a tech powerhouse while India is a talent powerhouse. Japan's technology and India's talent together can lead the tech revolution of this century."

PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Japan, starting Friday, to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

(With ANI inputs)