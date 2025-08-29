Breaking News
PM Modi reaches Japan for two-day visit, to meet his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba

Updated on: 29 August,2025 11:05 AM IST  |  Tokyo
PTI |

From Japan, PM Modi will travel to China on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1

PM Modi reaches Japan for two-day visit, to meet his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

PM Modi reaches Japan for two-day visit, to meet his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

"PM Narendra Modi has landed in Tokyo, Japan. PM will be holding wide-ranging discussions with PM Shigeru Ishiba later in the evening to advance the India-Japan partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X. In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his visit to Japan will be an opportunity to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between the two countries. During his visit to Japan from August 29 to 30, Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese PM Ishiba.



"We would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past 11 years," Modi said. "We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors," he added.


From Japan, Modi will travel to China on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1. "I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

