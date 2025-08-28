India’s Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, highlighted the importance of the Quad ahead of PM Modi two-day visit to Tokyo. Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba are expected to discuss regional security, trade, and Indo-Pacific cooperation, as India faces US tariff hikes and looks to strengthen ties with Japan within the Quad framework.

Amid the ongoing tensions with the United States over tariffs and trade deals, India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, underlined the importance of the Quad. India’s ambassador to Japan, Sibi, asserted that a discussion is likely to take place between PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, in Tokyo.

Speaking to the media, Sibi George stated that "Quad is an important framework, an important group of four like-minded countries coming together with concrete positive proposals to build a relationship for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. So, when two important leaders of the Indo-Pacific, India and Japan, meet, particularly in this geopolitical situation, they will discuss the entire spectrum of geopolitical issues. Of course, the Quad is a very important topic that will be covered in the discussions," as cited by news agency ANI.

While the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on India is one of the most talked-about topics in the global economic sector, Sibi George, while referring to India and Japan being members of the Quad, suggested that the leadership might discuss "the geopolitical situation and the geo-economic situation".

George stated that "India and Japan are two important countries in the Indo-Pacific region, and they are also two very important countries in the Quad. When they meet, the leadership will discuss the geopolitical and geo-economic situations. "Definitely, all these issues will come up during the talks," as cited by news agency ANI.

The Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, assured that India is looking to take the Quad forward despite a strained relationship with the US.

Furthermore, highlighting the importance of Quad, he said, "Quad is something that started in 2004 during the tsunami, and since then, we have seen it has come a long way. It has summits and foreign ministers' meetings, but it has a very concrete and positive agenda with which it has been working for the last few years. So we look forward to taking it forward."

As India faces US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs, PM Modi's visit to Japan becomes essential to observe the future of the Quad, of which India, the US, Japan and Australia are part of. On the other hand, the US has reduced tariffs on Japan to 15 per cent after securing a trade deal, stating that their trade deal with India is something that is going off-colour.

PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Japan from August 29, during which he will participate in the Annual Summit with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba.

After concluding his visit to Japan, PM Modi will head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on August 31 and September 1.

(With inputs from ANI)