Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Maruti Suzuki’s first electric SUV, the e-Vitara, at Hansalpur, Gujarat. He urged Indians to adopt swadeshi as a life mantra, stressing that the hard work behind products must be of Indians. Suzuki announced a Rs 70,000 crore investment in India to boost green mobility and support ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said swadeshi should be everyone’s life mantra, noting his government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative has created a favourable environment for both global and domestic manufacturers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said swadeshi should be everyone’s life mantra, noting his government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative has created a favourable environment for both global and domestic manufacturers.

“I am not concerned about whose money is invested, whether it is dollar or pound, or whether that currency is black or white. But whatever production is done with that money, the sweat should be of my countrymen,” he said.

The PM was speaking after flagging off Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle (EV), the e-Vitara, at the brand’s Hansalpur facility near Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The world will drive electric vehicles that are made in India, he said.

Modi asked people to buy only swadeshi products, saying it is not important who makes the investment, but what matters is that the hard work for making the product should be of Indians. In that way, Maruti Suzuki is also a swadeshi company, he said.

Suzuki to invest Rs 70k-cr in India

Suzuki Motors will invest Rs 70,000 crore in the next five to six years in India, its Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said. “Suzuki has proudly partnered in India’s mobility journey for over four decades. We remain committed to supporting India’s vision for sustainable green mobility and contributing to Viksit Bharat.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever