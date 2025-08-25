Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad launches Rs 5400 crore development projects in Gujarat

PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad, launches Rs 5,400-crore development projects in Gujarat

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:07 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

PM Modi xwas warmly welcomed on his two-day visit to Gujarat, with a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad shortly after his arrival. Thousands gathered, waving flags

PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad, launches Rs 5,400-crore development projects in Gujarat

PM Modi flagged off a new passenger train between Katosan Road and Sabarmati. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a roadshow in Ahmedabad. He later inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects across Gujarat, totalling over Rs 5,400 crore, reported the IANS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a roadshow in Ahmedabad. He later inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects across Gujarat, totalling over Rs 5,400 crore, reported the IANS.

The Prime Minister was warmly welcomed on his two-day visit to Gujarat, with a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad shortly after his arrival. Thousands gathered, waving flags and chanting as the “son of the soil” greeted the crowd.



PM Modi is also set to address a public meeting in Nikol during his visit.


The initiatives span vital sectors including railways, roads, power, housing, and urban infrastructure.

A major highlight was the dedication of railway projects worth more than Rs 1,400 crore. These include the doubling of the 65-km Mahesana-Palanpur railway line (Rs 530 crore), gauge conversion of the 37-km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road line, and the 40-km Bechraji-Ranuj line (Rs 860 crore). These developments are expected to ease congestion, improve freight and passenger transport, and enhance economic connectivity in north Gujarat, according to the IANS.

In addition, the Prime Minister flagged off a new passenger train between Katosan Road and Sabarmati, aimed at facilitating access to religious sites and local markets. A car-loaded freight service from Bechraji was also launched, enhancing last-mile industrial connectivity and boosting employment through improved logistics.

Reinforcing his infrastructure push, PM Modi inaugurated the widening of the Viramgam–Khudad–Rampura road and initiated several transport projects. These include six-lane vehicle underpasses along the busy Ahmedabad-Mehsana-Palanpur route, and a railway overbridge on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam road, all aimed at easing traffic and fuelling industrial growth, as per the IANS.

In the energy sector, the Prime Minister unveiled power distribution projects exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar under the Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL). Carried out under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, these projects aim to reduce power losses, enhance safety, and improve reliability during adverse weather conditions.

Housing also featured prominently in the announcements. PM Modi inaugurated an in-situ slum rehabilitation project at Ramapir No Tekro in Ahmedabad’s Sector-3 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), which will provide better housing for underprivileged urban families, the IANS reported.

He also laid the foundation for the widening of the Sardar Patel Ring Road to address growing congestion around Ahmedabad, and launched urban infrastructure schemes to improve water supply and sewerage systems.

Focusing on governance, PM Modi launched projects to modernise public service delivery, including a new Stamps and Registration building in Ahmedabad West and a state-level Data Storage Centre in Gandhinagar to support digital governance.

(with IANS inputs)

