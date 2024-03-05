Sharif on Monday took the oath as prime minister of Pakistan, assuming the cash-strapped country's reins for a second time, nearly a month after an inconclusive election marred by allegations of vote rigging

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as prime minister of Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as the prime minister of Pakistan.

PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif: Sharif on Monday took the oath as PM

Sharif on Monday took the oath as prime minister of Pakistan, assuming the cash-strapped country's reins for a second time, nearly a month after an inconclusive election marred by allegations of vote rigging.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

PM Modi extended wishes after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif was on Monday sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan.

PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif: Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz came second

In the February 8 elections, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party came second. Independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the most seats but failed to get a majority in Parliament, reported ANI.

The swearing-in took place amid protests in different parts of country by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which has alleged rigging in the general elections on February 8. Pakistan President Arif Alvi administered oath to Shehbaz Sharif at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's oath-taking ceremony was attended by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and the chief ministers of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, according to Dawn, reported ANI.

PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif: Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan's PM after he secured 201 votes

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan's PM after he secured 201 votes in the National Assembly on Sunday defeating his rival Omar Ayub Khan who was backed by PTI. The government formation in Pakistan has taken place after PML-N held talks with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other parties, including MQM-P, PML-Q, BAP, PML-Z, IPP, reported ANI.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. Following the elections on February 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has on multiple occasions held nationwide protests against the alleged rigging in the polls, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)