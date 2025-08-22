PM Modi discusses peace efforts in Ukraine, West Asia with French President Macron

The attack came days after US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in pursuit of a ceasefire agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in which he reiterated India's support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and the West Asia region. According to a Ministry of External Affairs' statement, French President Macron shared an assessment on the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, the US and Ukraine in Washington after US President Donald Trump's meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"The leaders exchanged views on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and the West Asia region. President Macron shared assessment on the recent meetings held between the leaders of the Europe, US and Ukraine in Washington. He also shared his perspectives on the situation in Gaza. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability," The MEA stated.

Both leaders also reviewed the progress in the bilateral cooperation agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-France Strategic Partnership. "The leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral cooperation agenda, including in the areas of trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology and energy. They reaffirmed joint commitment to strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership and mark 2026 as 'Year of Innovation' in a befitting manner. President Macron also conveyed support for early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU. The leaders agreed to remain in touch on all issues," MEA said.

However, the peaceful efforts to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict have taken a backseat after the Kremlin launched missile attacks on the northern part of Ukraine, killing nine civilians. In the overnight attack, Russia launched a total of 574 strike drones and 40 missiles on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He also accused Russia of targeting American-owned enterprises in Zakarpattia.

Following the attack, US President Donald Trump hinted at allowing Ukraine to "fight back" against Russia, marking a departure from his earlier peace stance, as he said, "It is very impossible, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invading country."

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It's like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out? Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!" The attack came days after US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in pursuit of a ceasefire agreement.

