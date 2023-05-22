PM Modi embarks on a three-day visit to Australia from Papua New Guinea

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi left for Australia on a three-day visit on Monday after completing his visit to Papua New Guinea. Modi emplaned for Sydney from Port Moresby

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the third Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, in Port Moresby, on May 22, Monday. ANI Photo

PM Modi decided to proceed with his visit to Sydney, after US President Joe Biden pulled out from the scheduled Quad Summit that was cancelled and later held on the sidelines of the just concluded G7 summit in Hiroshima

During his Australia visit PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

At their bilateral meeting, the leaders will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation, said the official statement released by the Australian government.

PM Modi will also meet Australian business leaders to drive Australia's growing trade and investment relationship with India and take forward opportunities from the Australia-India CEO Forum held in Mumbai in March," according to the statement.

"During the visit, the Prime Ministers will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, a core part of our multicultural community," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Australian PM Albanese said he looks forward to visiting India in September in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders' Summit, the world's premier forum for economic cooperation.

Earlier today in Papua New Guinea, PM Modi underlined the role of capacity building in the India-Pacific Island countries partnership. He interacted with alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) from across Pacific Island Countries (PIC).

"These ITEC alumni, including government officials, professionals and community leaders, are contributing to their societies using the skills gained in India. PM lauded them for keeping India in their hearts and reiterated his support for capacity-building efforts in the region," according to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Earlier today, PM Modi also interacted with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first meeting since Hipkins became the country's Prime Minister.

"Had an excellent meeting with the New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins and discussed the full rage of India-New Zealand relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations," tweeted PM Narendra Modi.