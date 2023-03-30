Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami

PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami

Updated on: 30 March,2023 09:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
"'Maryada Purushottam' Lord Ram's life was based on sacrifice, tapasya, restraint and resolve," PM Modi tweeted on the occasion of the festival celebrated to mark his birth anniversary

PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP


Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday and said the life of Lord Ram will be an inspiration for humanity in every era.


"'Maryada Purushottam' Lord Ram's life was based on sacrifice, tapasya, restraint and resolve," PM Modi tweeted on the occasion of the festival celebrated to mark his birth anniversary.


