The chadar was presented to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui

Pic/X

Listen to this article PM Modi hands over 'chadar' to be offered on 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer x 00:00

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday presented the chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of 813th Urs.



The chadar was presented to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui.



In a post on X, Rijiju said, "PM @narendramodi ji presented the Chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. This gesture reflects his deep respect for India's rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of harmony and compassion."

ADVERTISEMENT

This 'chadar' will be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.



PM Modi has been sending a 'chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion.



Since assuming office as Prime Minister, Modi has offered a 'chadar' to Ajmer Sharif Dargah 10 times. This will be the 11th time he has participated in this tradition.

Last year, during the 812th Urs, the 'chadar' was presented to the shrine by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and Siddiqui, along with a delegation representing the Muslim community, on behalf of PM Modi.



The chadar, which is laid over the shrine (mazar-e-akhdas) of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz , symbolises devotion and respect. During urs festival, offering a chadar is considered a powerful form of worship, seen as a means to receive blessings and fulfill vows.



The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in India. Every year, millions of devotees from all over the world gather here to celebrate the Urs festival, a significant event that commemorates the death anniversary of the Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chisti.



The 813th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti commenced on December 28, 2024, and is observed with great reverence. The annual event attracts devotees from across the country and beyond, who come to pay their respects and seek blessings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.