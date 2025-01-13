PM Modi has lunch with young leaders, holds insightful discussions

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 January,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

In a unique initiative, PM Modi also had lunch with the young leaders and had insightful discussions at the lunch table. Young girls from the northeast region also interacted with the PM during lunch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spent around six hours with young leaders at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on National Youth Day held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. In a unique initiative, PM Modi also had lunch with the young leaders and had insightful discussions at the lunch table. Young girls from the northeast region also interacted with the PM during lunch.


PM Modi then saw ten presentations by the young leaders on varied topics, presenting innovative ideas ranging from sustainable development to integrating technology with Agriculture to make India a manufacturing and startup hub. Around 3,000 young minds from across the country participated in these discussions where PM Modi also presented some ideas of his own and shared his insights with the young leaders.


During his speech, the PM called upon the youth to take ownership of the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and emphasized their important role in shaping the country's future. "Setting and achieving big goals is not just the work of the government machinery alone. Every citizen should contribute to these objectives. Lakhs of people have joined this mission. The ownership of the 'Viksit Bharat' is not just mine but yours too," the PM said.


The Young Leaders Dialogue is a great example of youth-led efforts. My heart is filled with pride that my country's youth is so intelligent," he added. Highlighting the role of young minds in shaping the nation's future, the Prime Minister assured them that their ideas would be integral to building a developed India. "India's youth are not limited by closed AC rooms. Their vision soars higher than the sky. Their ideas will be incorporated into policies and will steer the country towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

During the Dialogue, which started on January 11, the young leaders engaged in competitions, activities, and cultural and thematic presentations. It also includes deliberations on the themes led by mentors and domain experts. There will also be cultural performances showcasing India's artistic heritage while symbolizing its modern advancements.

