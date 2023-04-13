PM Modi heaps praise on Ashok Gehlot

Flagging off the state’s first Vande Bharat train virtually, the prime minister thanked Gehlot for being present at the event in Jaipur

Narendra Modi (Right) CM Ashok Gehlot with Rajasthan BJP chief C P Joshi at the event, in Jaipur. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a “friend”, thanking him for attending the launch here of a Vande Bharat Express even when he is going through a “political tussle” in the state.

Flagging off the state’s first Vande Bharat train virtually, the prime minister thanked Gehlot for being present at the event in Jaipur.

“I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji. During these days of political struggle when he is going through several crises, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him,” Modi said.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot observed a daylong fast in Jaipur, targeting the Gehlot government over “inaction” in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state.

Describing the launch of the Vande Bharat Express as a “big gift” for Rajasthan, Gehlot said the state will become an economic leader in the country if rail facilities are increased here.

