PM Modi in Gujarat, to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects

Updated on: 12 May,2023 11:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore at another event at Mahatma Mandir and visit the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to review the status of various ongoing works, said officials

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the airport here on Friday morning for a daylong visit to Gujarat during which he will attend three programmes, including the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers' Federation.


Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore at another event at Mahatma Mandir and visit the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to review the status of various ongoing works, said officials.



The PM will participate in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, which is the 29th Biennial Conference of the All India Primary Teachers' Federation. The theme of this conference is 'Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education'.


During another programme in Gandhinagar, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of developmental projects worth over Rs 2,450 crore. These include projects of the Urban Development Department, Water Supply Department, Road and Transport Department and Mines and Minerals Department.

The prime minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) " rural and urban " projects and participate in the "Griha Pravesh" of around 19,000 houses built under the scheme. He will hand over keys to the beneficiaries of the scheme during the programme, said officials. The total outlay of these projects is around Rs 1,950 crore.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

