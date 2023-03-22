Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC gets set to tackle potholes early this year
Mumbai: All wards have Covid-19 cases; only one critical
Mumbai: City gardens to get toilets, drinking water, assures CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime: Customs clearing agents held for doing drug cartel’s bidding
Mumbai: Police suspect plan to frame Amruta Fadnavis hatched since 2021
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi inaugurates International Telecommunication Union ITU Area Office

PM Modi inaugurates International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office

Updated on: 22 March,2023 01:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

ITU is the United Nations' specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs). Headquartered in Geneva, it has a network of field offices, regional offices and area offices

PM Modi inaugurates International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office

File Photo


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office and Innovation Centre here.
Modi also unveiled the Bharat 6G Vision Document and launched the 6G R&D Test Bed.


ITU is the United Nations' specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs). Headquartered in Geneva, it has a network of field offices, regional offices and area offices.



India signed a Host Country Agreement in March 2022 with ITU for establishment of an area office. The area office in India also envisaged to have an Innovation Centre embedded in it, making it unique among other area offices of ITU.


Also Read: Delhi: Six arrested for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi

The area office, fully funded by India, is located on the second floor of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) building at Mehrauli in New Delhi.

It will serve India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran, enhancing coordination among nations and fostering mutually beneficial economic cooperation in the region, a statement said.

Bharat 6G Vision Document is prepared by Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G) that was constituted in November 2021 with members from various ministries/departments, research and development institutions, academia, standardization bodies, telecom service providers and industry to develop road map and action plans for 6G in India.

The prime minister also launched 'Call before u dig' mobile app.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news narendra modi PM Modi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK