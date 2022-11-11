PM Modi inaugurates swanky Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport

Nicknamed as "Terminal in a garden", the new infrastructure facility at the KIA will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, an eco-friendly facility constructed at an estimated Rs 5,000 crore largely using bamboo.

"The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its-kind 'Terminal in a Garden'. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal," another KIA official said.

A big draw of Terminal-2 will be its 'hanging garden', according to him.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's office said the Terminal-2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden".

"Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus," the statement said.

The facility has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, the Terminal-2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations, the statement read.

"The theme of 'Naurasa' unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos," it added.

