ISRO successfully launched its third and final developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle on Friday whose payloads can be used in applications like satellite-based surveillance, disaster and environmental monitoring, fire detection, volcanic activity among others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the ISRO's successful launch of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle and described it as a matter of immense joy.

"A remarkable milestone! Congratulations to our scientists and industry for this feat. It is a matter of immense joy that India now has a new launch vehicle. The cost-effective SSLV will play an important role in space missions and will also encourage private industry. My best wishes to @isro, @INSPACeIND, @NSIL_India and the entire space industry," he said on X.

A remarkable milestone! Congratulations to our scientists and industry for this feat. It is a matter of immense joy that India now has a new launch vehicle. The cost-effective SSLV will play an important role in space missions and will also encourage private industry. My best… https://t.co/d3tItAD7Ij — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2024

The flight-LV-D3- would also pave the way for the industry to collaborate with ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd for taking up launches using the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the launch of Earth Observation Satellite-8 (EOS-8) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, "Congratulations to ISRO on the launch of SSLV-D3. This will enhance the sustainability of the Earth by facilitating environmental monitoring and disaster management".

Congratulations to @isro on the launch of SSLV-D3. This will enhance the sustainability of the Earth by facilitating environmental monitoring and disaster management. It is a testament to Bharat's commitment to humanity under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/SeDiDG5z6K — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2024

Highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "It is a testament to Bharat's commitment to humanity under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

Earlier today, ISRO launched Earth Observation Satellite-8 (EOS-8) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

In its message on X, ISRO said, "The third developmental flight of SSLV was successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 precisely into the orbit. This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. With technology transfer, the Indian industry and NSIL India will now produce SSLV for commercial missions.

"As per ISRO, the six-and-a-half-hour countdown leading to the launch commenced at 2.47 am. This is the third and final developmental flight of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission. The spacecraft is designed for a mission duration of one year.

The primary objectives of the Earth Observation Satellite mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites, an ISRO release said earlier.

Built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, the EOS-08 carries three payloads: the Electro-Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry Payload (GNSS-R), and the SiC UV Dosimeter.

(With inputs from Agencies)