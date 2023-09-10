As per the sources, the PM is likely to visit Pithoragarh, the border district of Uttarakhand, in the second week of October

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh in October x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Uttarakhand in the next month, the sources said on Sunday.

As per the sources, the PM is likely to visit Pithoragarh, the border district of Uttarakhand, in the second week of October.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During his visit, the Prime Minister will visit the famous Narayan Ashram and will also have darshan and worship of Adi Kailash. PM will stay at Narayan Ashram on October 11," the source said.

On October 12, the Prime Minister will visit Adi Kailash located on the China border and will also visit Jeolikang in the Vyas Valley, it added.

The PM had visited the state last year in October where he offered prayers at Kedarnath Dham.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.