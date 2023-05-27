PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on death anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and others paid floral tributes at Nehru's memorial Shanti Van in Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru. File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leaders on Saturday paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru".

Taking to Twitter, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: "India of the 21st century cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. A fearless watchdog of democracy, his progressive ideas strongly propelled India's social, political, and economic development despite challenges. My humble tribute to 'Jawahar of Hind'."

Meanwhile, Congress called Jawaharlal Nehru the ‘Architect of modern India’ on his death anniversary. "We remember Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister and the “Architect of Modern India" on his death anniversary."

"A visionary who led the nation to great heights through a plethora of economic policies and industrial establishments," the grand old party wrote on its official Twitter handle.

"From the ‘Temples of Modern India’ including IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, DRDO and India’s industrial marvels to India’s forays into nuclear and space research, it was under him that India’s prowess amplified to an unprecedented magnitude," Congress tweeted.

It added, "Today, we cherish the legacy of Pandit ji, who brought India to the world stage as a leading, global power."

Jawaharlal Nehru was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947.

Nehru remained at the post for more than 16 years and died due to a heart attack on 27th May 1964. Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the second Prime Minister of India.

In order to free India from British rule, Nehru fought against the Britishers and was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). On May 27, 1964, the first Prime Minister of India took his last breath. He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74. He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru.

Nehru's birth anniversary on November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day every year in India.

(With inputs from ANI)