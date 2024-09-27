The discussion focused on updates regarding semiconductor manufacturing projects in India. PSMC expressed enthusiasm to further expand its footprint in India

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi meets leadership team of Tata Sons, PSMC; discusses semiconductor manufacturing projects x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with the leadership team of Tata Sons and Taiwan-based Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC). The discussion focused on updates regarding semiconductor manufacturing projects in India. PSMC expressed enthusiasm to further expand its footprint in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Had a great meeting with the leadership team of Tata Sons and PSMC. They shared updates on their semiconductor manufacturing projects. PSMC expressed enthusiasm to further expand its footprint in India."

Earlier, the Government of India had approved a proposal from Tata Electronics to build a mega semiconductor fabrication facility ('Fab') in Dholera, Gujarat in partnership with PSMC. The Fab with a total investment of up to Rs 91,000 crores (approximately USD 11 bn) will generate over 20,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs in the region. With this announcement, Tata Electronics entered the global semiconductor industry.

Tata Electronics (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd) in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) is building India's first AI-enabled state-of-the-art Fab. This Fab will have a manufacturing capacity of up to 50,000 wafers per month and will include next-generation factory automation capabilities deploying data analytics and machine learning to achieve industry-best factory efficiency.

The new semiconductor Fab will manufacture chips for applications such as power management IC, display drivers, microcontrollers (MCU) and high-performance computing logic, addressing the growing demand in markets such as automotive, computing and data storage, wireless communication and artificial intelligence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever