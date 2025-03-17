Breaking News
PM Modi, New Zealand counterpart Luxon visit Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi

Updated on: 17 March,2025 09:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The New Zealand prime minister began a five-day visit to India on Sunday with a focus on deepening the bilateral trade and economic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon during a visit to the Rakabganj Gurudwara. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon visited the historic Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Monday and paid obeisance at the Sikh shrine.


The New Zealand prime minister began a five-day visit to India on Sunday with a focus on deepening the bilateral trade and economic ties.


The two leaders held wide-ranging talks on Monday and also attended the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue 2025.


In another engagement, Modi and Luxon visited the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. The two leaders, sporting yellow scarves, bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib and paid obeisance at the Sikh shrine.

Luxon is visiting India from March 16 to 20 on his first trip to the country as prime minister. He is accompanied by one of the largest delegations a New Zealand prime minister has ever travelled with.

PM Modi narendra modi delhi new zealand india India news

