The New Zealand prime minister began a five-day visit to India on Sunday with a focus on deepening the bilateral trade and economic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon during a visit to the Rakabganj Gurudwara. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi, New Zealand counterpart Luxon visit Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon visited the historic Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Monday and paid obeisance at the Sikh shrine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Zealand prime minister began a five-day visit to India on Sunday with a focus on deepening the bilateral trade and economic ties.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks on Monday and also attended the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue 2025.

In another engagement, Modi and Luxon visited the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. The two leaders, sporting yellow scarves, bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib and paid obeisance at the Sikh shrine.

Luxon is visiting India from March 16 to 20 on his first trip to the country as prime minister. He is accompanied by one of the largest delegations a New Zealand prime minister has ever travelled with.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.