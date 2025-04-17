Breaking News
PM Modi pays tributes to Chandra Shekhar on birth anniversary

Updated on: 17 April,2025 01:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, calling him a leader who always put the nation first. Remembered for his commitment to social harmony, Chandra Shekhar served as PM from November 1990 to June 1991

PM Modi pays tributes to Chandra Shekhar on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, and said he always kept the country's interests supreme in his politics.


Modi said on X that his efforts for social harmony and nation-building will always be remembered.


A socialist stalwart, Chandra Shekhar was born in eastern Uttar Pradesh in 1927 and served as prime minister for a brief period between November 1990 and June 1991.


