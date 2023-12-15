PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

PM Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, saying his work guides us towards a stronger and more united country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, saying his exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger and more united country.

Given the epithet of 'Sardar' for his leadership qualities, Patel is lauded as the architect of modern India who was instrumental in integrating hundreds of princely states into the Union with deft use of persuasion and, when required, force.

"Tributes to the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's unity laid the foundations of modern India," Modi said on 'X'.

"His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country. We continue to draw inspiration from his life and work towards realizing his dream of a prosperous India," he added.

