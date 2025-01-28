Breaking News
PM Modi, President Donald Trump exchange views on situation in West Asia, Ukraine

Updated on: 28 January,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

PM Modi and President Trump reaffirmed their commitment to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump. Pics/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump on Monday and congratulated him on his historic second term.


The two leaders exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, and reiterated their commitment to work together for promoting global peace, prosperity and security.


PM Modi and President Trump reaffirmed their commitment to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.


"They discussed various facets of the wide-ranging bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and measures to advance it, including in the areas of technology, trade, investment, energy and defence," a PMO release said.

"The leaders agreed to remain in touch and meet soon at an early mutually convenient date," it added.

Earlier, in a post on X, PM Modi talked about his conversation with President Trump on the telephone.

He described President Trump as "my dear friend".

"Delighted to speak with my dear friend President Donald Trump. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security."

This is the first conversation between the two leaders since the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President for a second term on January 20.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented PM Modi as his Special Envoy at President Trump's inaugural function. He also carried a letter from PM Modi for Trump.

Soon after Trump took the oath of office for a second term, PM Modi had conveyed his best wishes.

"Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" PM Modi had said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

