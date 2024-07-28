Manu Bhaker finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics

Bronze medalist Manu Bhaker of India poses during the medal ceremony. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal at Paris Olympics 2024 x 00:00

PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Manu Bhaker after her historic medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manu Bhaker finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manu Bhaker who finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's 10 metre Air Pistol event

She became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at Olympics.

Manu Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

PM Modi wrote on X, "A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's first medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!"

A historic medal!



Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India.



An incredible achievement!#Cheer4Bharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2024

President Murmu also congratulated Bhaker and wrote on X that India is proud of her achievement.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India's medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future," the President of India wrote on X.

Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India’s medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 28, 2024

The 22-year-old Indian shooter completed her performance with 22 shots, accumulating a score of 221.7. Bhaker narrowly missed surpassing second-place Yeji Kim by just 0.1 points in the penultimate series.