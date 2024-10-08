Air Force Day greetings to our brave air warriors. Our Air Force is admired for their courage and professionalism. Their role in protecting our nation is extremely commendable, PM Modi wrote on X

On the occasion of the 92nd Anniversary of the Indian Air Force, a homage ceremony was held at the National War Memorial. Pic/X/@HQ_IDS_India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi were among other leaders to congratulate the Indian Air Force (IAF) as it marked the 92nd Air Force Day on Tuesday.

PM Modi extended Air Force Day greetings to the IAF and its pilots on Tuesday lauding them for their courage, professionalism and role in maintaining the nation’s sovereignty, the ANI reported.

On X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi wrote, “Air Force Day greetings to our brave air warriors. Our Air Force is admired for their courage and professionalism. Their role in protecting our nation is extremely commendable.”

This year marks the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force. This year's theme is ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashhkt, Atmanirbhar,’ which means to be Potent, Powerful and Self-reliant. The theme highlights the force’s dedication to protecting India’s airspace.

The official handle of the IAF, on X, extended their greetings, “On the Occasion of its 92nd Anniversary, the Indian Air Force extends heartfelt greetings to all Air warriors, DSC personnel, civilians, NCEs, and their families who stand strong behind them. Their courage, commitment, and excellence continue to inspire the nation.”

Greetings to the Indian Air Force personnel on #IndianAirForceDay.



The valour of our air warriors has roared in the skies, safeguarding the sovereignty of our nation every moment with their courage, patriotism, and sacrifice.



Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the Indian Air Force personnel on X, “Greetings to the Indian Air Force personnel on Indian Air Force Day. The valour of our air warriors has roared in the skies, safeguarding the sovereignty of our nation every moment with their courage, patriotism, and sacrifice. Salutes to the Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice to protect the honour of the nation.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended warm greetings to the brave hearts of the IAF.

On Air Force Day, my heartfelt respect to the brave men and women of the Indian Air Force.



Your unwavering dedication keeps our skies safe and our spirits high. We are forever indebted to your selfless service and sacrifices.



"On Air Force Day, my heartfelt respect to the brave men and women of the Indian Air Force. Your unwavering dedication keeps our skies safe and our spirits high. We are forever indebted to your selfless service and sacrifices. Jai Hind," the LoP posted on X.

Senior politician and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings to all air veterans and warriors on X.

"@IAF_MCC has led the way in safeguarding our skies with unmatched bravery, unbridled courage, and unequalled professionalism. The valiant men and women have earned the respect and admiration of a grateful nation," the post read.

Additionally, he emphasised the IAF’s role in not only war but also humanitarian efforts.

The post read, "We salute all the IAF personnel for their tremendous contribution, both in war and during humanitarian efforts. The nation takes pride in the many achievements of our Air Force and looks forward to its further growth as a modern strategic force."

Every year India celebrates and recognises the Indian Air Force on October 8. The IAF was founded in 1932, as an auxiliary force under British rule.

April 1, 1933, marked the official first flight of the IAF’s operational journey. Initially composed of few aircraft and personnel, it has evolved into one the world’s most capable forces over the decades, contributing to military operations as well as humanitarian missions.

The IAF Day serves as a reminder of the bravery and dedication of the IAF personnel who continue to protect India’s sovereignty.

(With inputs from ANI)