The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through "our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" and chart the future direction of cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi to visit Laos on Oct 10-11 to attend ASEAN-India Summit, East Asia Summit x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Laos on October 10 and 11 during which he will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laos is the current chair of ASEAN.

On the invitation of his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Vientiane on October 10-11, the MEA said in a statement, reported PTI.

During the visit, PM Modi will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit being hosted by Laos as the current chair of ASEAN, it said.

PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the two summits, according to the MEA.

"India is marking a decade of the Act East Policy this year. Relations with ASEAN are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision," the MEA said, reported PTI.

The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through "our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" and chart the future direction of cooperation, reported PTI.

"The East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance," the ministry said, reported PTI.

PM Modi extends greetings to air warriors on Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Air Force Day greetings to the IAF and its pilots for their courage, professionalism and role in protecting and safeguarding the nation.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, "Air Force Day greetings to our brave air warriors. Our Air Force is admired for their courage and professionalism. Their role in protecting our nation is extremely commendable."

This year, the Indian Air Force celebrates its 92nd anniversary with the theme, 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar' (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant), reflecting the force's dedication to protecting India's airspace.

"On the Occasion of its 92nd Anniversary, the Indian Air Force extends heartfelt greetings to all Airwarriors, DSC personnel, civilians, NCEs, and their families who stand strong behind them. Their courage, commitment, and excellence continue to inspire the nation," posted the official handle of IAF on X.

(With inputs from PTI)