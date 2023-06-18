PM Modi to address 102nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today: When and where to watch

PM Modi's monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', recently completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

The monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister will be aired at 11 am.

The 100th edition of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme made its global broadcast on April 30. The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

The Prime Minister found such personalities of the world through the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, who made special contributions in their field, but their contributions were not known.

Apart from this, PM Modi includs all the topics of climate change, agriculture, art, culture, and health in Mann Ki Baat and presented something new to society every time in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program so that society could get information about that subject.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcasted in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat was broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of 'Mann Ki Baat' on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to 'Mann Ki Baat' at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

When and where to watch?

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

